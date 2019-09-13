Jimmy Ray Wood Charleston - Jimmy Ray Wood, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of MaryAnn Turner Wood entered into eternal rest Friday, September 13, 2019. His memorial service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 in Bethel United Methodist Church, 57 Pitt Street at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Monday at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jimmy was born November 5, 1936 in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, son of the late Raymond Albright Wood and the late Sybil Owens Wood. He served in U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Jimmy retired as a Mortgage Banker with American Century. He was also a 32nd degree Master Mason. He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Wood of Charleston, SC; son, Rev. Michael D. Wood (Susan) of Charleston, SC; son, William M. Wood of Jacksonville, FL; and one granddaughter, Gabrielle A. Wood of Gainesville, FL. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church 273 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019