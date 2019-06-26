Jimmy W. Buckmaster AYNOR, SC - Mr. Jimmy W. Buckmaster, age 68 husband of Mrs. Mary Anne Buckmaster passed away June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Buckmaster was born May 8, 1951 a son of the late Jack and Emogene Dolph Buckmaster. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers. Mr. Buckmaster was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was very supportive to his family and friends and was always willing to help them all when something needed to be fixed or for advice. He loved Jesus and was a longtime member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Valdosta, Georgia and currently attended Pleasant View Baptist Church in Nichols, SC. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 26 years. In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Buckmaster is survived by three daughters, Lynnette Perez (Hidel) of Homestead, Florida, Jamie Buckmaster Wetherington (Jamie) of Valdosta, Georgia, Valerie Johnson (Jason) of Aynor, SC, three brothers, Jerry Buckmaster (Zodie), Ronnie Buckmaster (Phyllis), Mike Buckmaster, four sisters, Cheri Bell, Sandy Bisher (Stephen), Pam Harper (Ken), Patti DeVito (Joe), 8 grandchildren, Tommy, Luke, and Ean Perez, Amelia, and Austin Johnson, Joe, Ashleigh, and Miquella Wetherington, and three great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday June 30, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday July 1, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist Church with the Dr. Wayne Brown officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Florence National Cemetery. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Buckmaster and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019