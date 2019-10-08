Jimmy Wayne Peacock HOLLYWOOD, SC - Jimmy Wayne Peacock, 75, of Hollywood, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 2, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 5, 1944 in Charleston. Relatives and friends are invited to A Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4794 Marshwood Drive in Hollywood. Visitation begins at 2:30, then an outdoor service and dinner. He loved boating, fishing, target shooting, but most importantly spending time with his grandsons. Family was his priority! He was a former member of the Links at Stono Ferry, Chas. Bass Masters, and The Knights of Pythias. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia; their daughter, Laura Smith (Sean) & grandsons MacGregor and Brecken of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Harold Peacock (Linda) of Atlanta; sister, Miriam Beal (Max) of Augusta; sister in laws, Marilyn & Kathy of Folly Beach, and 2 nephews and 1 niece. Memorials may be made to any animal rescue or the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019