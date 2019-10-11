Jiri Jilich Charleston - Jiri Frantisek Vaclav Jilich, husband of Jane Iredell Thompson Jilich, died at home on October 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Prague in 1949 to George and Anna Ilk Jilich. When the Communists invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968, his family fled to the United States. He thrived here, becoming a renowned restaurateur, a top agent for Carolina One Real Estate and a U.S. citizen. He is survived by his wife, children, Dr. Celeste Langdon Jilich and George William Jilich, and his sister, Renee Jilich Frank. Visitation will be at Stuhr's Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun St. on Monday, October 14 from 5-7 pm. Services will be Tuesday, October15 at 11 am in St Philip's Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to People Against Rape, PO Box 1723, Charleston SC 29402 and Pompion Hill Chapel Foundation, 724 Royall Ave., Mount Pleasant SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystur.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019