Jo Ann Rohrssen LADSON - Jo Ann Rohrssen, 71, formerly of Elgin, IL, passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2019. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2pm at Simplicity Funeral Home located at 281Treeland Dr., Ladson, SC 29456. Jo Ann was born on April 2, 1948 in Elgin, IL to the late Leroy and Margaret (Katzinsky) Ashley. She married her love of her life, Ralph E. Rohrssen on October 6, 1968 and they recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Jo Ann is survived by her two children, daughter Margot (John) Dove, and her son Jason Rohrssen. She has six grandchildren, Megan (Ashley) McPherson, Autumn Hintsala, Noah Rohrssen, Abraham Dove, Hannah Rohrssen, and Michael Rohrssen. She has one great- grandchild, Logan Minarik. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her eldest brother Ronald Ashley. She is survived by her two brothers, Dennis (Pamela) Ashley and Robert (Penny) Ashely. In leu of flowers, the family asks for donation in Jo Ann's name to Agape Hospice at 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486.
