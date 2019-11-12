Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Hwy
Charleston, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Hwy
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Ruff


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Ruff Obituary
Jo Ann Ruff Charleston - Jo Ann Ruff, 72, of Charleston,SC, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019. Born on 10/31/1946, in Marietta, Georgia. Jo Ann was the daughter of Harold and Frances (Chastain) Bankston. Jo Ann is predeceased by her loving husband, of 24 years, Charles Ruff. Also,her father Harold Bankston. Jo Ann is survived by her daughters: Karen Woodman(Jeff) ; Mary Beth Dukes(Kevin); Kim Betbeze(Bender); Kelly Eichorn (Pete) and son Chad Ruff(Erica). Jo Ann and Charles had eleven grandchildren. Her two brothers: Howard Bankston and Ronald Bankston (Donna). And three nieces and a nephew. Jo Ann loved her friends and family so well. She was a great hostess and cook. Her home and garden was full of flowers that she grew and she was surrounded by art she created. Family will be receiving family and friends on November 16, 2019 at Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Celebration of Life will follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
Download Now