Jo Ann Ruff Charleston - Jo Ann Ruff, 72, of Charleston,SC, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019. Born on 10/31/1946, in Marietta, Georgia. Jo Ann was the daughter of Harold and Frances (Chastain) Bankston. Jo Ann is predeceased by her loving husband, of 24 years, Charles Ruff. Also,her father Harold Bankston. Jo Ann is survived by her daughters: Karen Woodman(Jeff) ; Mary Beth Dukes(Kevin); Kim Betbeze(Bender); Kelly Eichorn (Pete) and son Chad Ruff(Erica). Jo Ann and Charles had eleven grandchildren. Her two brothers: Howard Bankston and Ronald Bankston (Donna). And three nieces and a nephew. Jo Ann loved her friends and family so well. She was a great hostess and cook. Her home and garden was full of flowers that she grew and she was surrounded by art she created. Family will be receiving family and friends on November 16, 2019 at Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Celebration of Life will follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019