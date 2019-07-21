Jo Ann West Scott Goose Creek - Jo Ann Scott, 65, of Goose Creek, widow of Danny Scott, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mt. Pleasant. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 o'clock followed by her funeral service at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Scott was born April 9, 1954, in Conway, SC, daughter of the late Phillip Admiral West and Elizabeth Beatrice Taylor Divine. Mrs. Scott worked in the auto industry in excess of forty years and her last job was with Wyndham Motors. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her father: Wayne L. Divine of Pinopolis, one son and one daughter: Daniel Scott of Goose Creek and Robin Scott of North Charleston, two grandchildren: Alexandra Johnson of Walterboro and Michala "Mitch" Buck of Myrtle Beach, two sisters and two brothers: Dovie Elaine Smith of Goose Creek, Phillip T. West of Goose Creek, Sarah West Osterman (Tony) of Goose Creek and James Helmke (Jessica) of Augusta, GA and six nieces and nephews: Charles, Phillip, Daryl, Stephanie, Sarabeth and Nicholas. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 22, 2019