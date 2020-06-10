Joan Colyer McKevlin Mt. Pleasant - Joan Colyer McKevlin, 93, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Raymond Roger McKevlin, Sr., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 9, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Joan was born December 29, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Walter Betts Colyer and the late Mary Maude Brown Colyer. She was an adventurer and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Mary McKevlin McNeill and Linda McKevlin Hutson (Edward), both of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Raymond Roger McKevlin (Michele) of Wadmalaw Island, SC and Kevin Patrick McKevlin of Charleston, SC; brother, Walter Colyer (Betty) of New Jersey, five grandchildren, Jennifer Howe, Palmer Hutson, Sarah Meany, Katie Prechter and Miles McKevlin and eleven great-grandchildren. We love you and as you always said "bye for now"! Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 www.stjude.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.