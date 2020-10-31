Joan Combs Middleton Charleston - Joan Combs Middleton went to the Lord on September 9, 2020. After a short decline, she passed peacefully while attended by hospice in The Cloister at the Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community. Joan was born December 13, 1921 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Dora Elizabeth Rooffener Combs and Joseph Andrew Combs. She grew up in Las Cruces and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Joan attended Woodbury Art College in Los Angeles for one year, then transferred to the University of Oklahoma, Norman, for three years. In 1943, she married Richard Ford McDonald. They had one daughter, Sharyn Lyn. In 1950, the family moved to Aiken, South Carolina to set up a successful business in land development and home construction. Joan and Richard divorced in 1964. In 1966, Joan moved to Charleston, SC, where she later met George Abbott Middleton. They married in 1972 and enjoyed an active social life. In 1997, they divorced, but remained good friends. Mrs. Middleton moved to Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community in 1999. She involved herself in philanthropic and volunteer activities at the French Huguenot Church, the Gibbes Art Museum, the Preservation Society of Charleston, and the Confederate Home, among several other charities. Often, she served as an officer or Board Member. Joan Middleton had traveled within the USA as well as internationally. She especially enjoyed the arts and antiquities of Italy and Egypt. In Charleston, she excelled at organizing large parties for benefits or her own birthdays and small gatherings for Bridge or cocktails. Joan will long be remembered for her generosity, delicious cooking and catering skills, her hearty laugh and beautiful blue eyes that were always seeking to engage with friends old and new. Joan is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Lyn McDonald, her sister-in-law, two nieces, one nephew and two step-daughters, who all love her very much. No public service is to be held. Please offer a memorial contribution to one of the above establishments or to the Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
