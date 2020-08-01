1/1
Joan Craven Hill
Joan Craven Hill LADSON - Joan Craven Hill, 79, of Ladson, wife of the late Robert William Hill, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Joan was born in Charleston, SC to the late Edgar Eugene and Sarah Crosby Craven on November 28, 1940. She was a member of Ladson Baptist Church. She enjoyed trips to the beach and mountains and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two daughters: Denise "Dee" Hardwick (Billy) of Columbia and Tammy Hill of Ladson; four grandchildren: Bridget Collins, Kimberly Klosterman (Ben), Eric Hardwick (Stacey) and Jared Collins; six great-grandchildren; three sisters: Jeanette Pooser, Ernestine Wood (Richard), Beverly Legette (Sam); one brother, Robert Craven; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hill; parents, Edgar and Sarah Craven; brother, Randolph Craven; and sister, Judith Hines. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 1 to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 2 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 1900 Sunset Blvd, Suite 103, West Columbia, SC 29169. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
