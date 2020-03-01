Home

Joan Diane Murray N. Charleston - Joan Diane Murray, 76, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Charleston Bible Church, 524 Arlington Drive at 2 p.m. Interment immediately following at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at Charleston Bible Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Diane was born August 22, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Harold Tupper Murray and Annarose LaTorre Murray. She is survived by a brother, Harold T. Murray Jr. (Marcia) of Winston Salem, NC; nieces, Ann Murray Garey (Jim) of Raleigh, NC, and Kristine Murray Cox (Jeff) of High Point, NC; nephew, Harold T. "Trey" Murray, III (Raquel) of Carrboro, NC; great- nephews, Weaver, Will, Oliver & Ian. "Aunt Di" also had a host of much-loved honorary nieces & nephews. The family wishes to thank Diane's dedicated friends and entire church family. Their love and support over the years is appreciated more than they will ever know. Memorials may be made to Charleston Bible Church, 524 Arlington Drive, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020
