Joan Faye Jones WEST ASHLEY - Passed away at Harmony West Ashley on November 17, 2020, but will be in our hearts forever. She was born November 14, 1930 in Cabot, PA and was a daughter of the late Harvey and Viola (Bicker) Miller. Joan was the wife of late Richard S. Jones, who preceded her in death in 2001. Joan is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Phil) Burkhardt of San Diego, CA; Pam Hargrave-Thomas of Big Bear, CA; and her sons, Keith (Dorothy) Jones of St. Charles, IL; and Jeffrey (Heather) Jones of Charleston, SC. Joan is also survived by nine grandchildren, Meghan (John) Baronowski of Ridgecrest, CA; Kirsten (Marcos) Barrera of San Diego, CA; Christopher Jones of Chicago, IL; Emily (John) Tosio of Auckland, New Zealand; Alex (Whitney) Burkhardt of Pleasant Hills, CA; Daniel (Lisa) Jones of Chicago, IL; Jeffrey Jones of Chicago, IL; Olivia and Aaron Jones of Charleston, SC; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Gerry Riemer of Cabot, PA. Joan attended Winfield Jr./Sr. High School in Cabot, PA and graduated top of her class in 1948. She also attended Butler County Community College Business School. Joan was a working mother with a long career as a secretary and librarian. Joan enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family across the country. She loved history, especially of the South, and became a docent at Middleton Place in Charleston, SC for many years. Joan's faith was strong throughout her life beginning in her childhood at Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, PA. She was active in several churches, including St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Zelienople, PA; Middlesex Presbyterian Church in Butler, PA; and Grace United Methodist in Charleston, SC. Joan sang in the choir and volunteered for many service groups. Joan had a long life, well lived. A memorial service is postponed due to the pandemic. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston