Joan Geiger Ladson - Joan Willitte Grooms Geiger, 61, of Ladson, wife of Richard S. Geiger, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mt Pleasant. Parks Funeral Home of Summerville will conduct interment rites with final commendation in Summerville Cemetery and Mausoleum. Private graveside ceremony to be announced by Parks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 174 East Bay Street, suite 300, Charleston, SC 29401. Mrs. Geiger was born April 21, 1958 in Summerville daughter of the late Johnny W. Grooms and Ruth Alma Taylor Grooms. She was a graduate of Summerville High School class of 1976 an active member of the Navy ROTC. She attended Trident Technical College with a degree in nursing. She then started her own company Low Country Medical Transcription. She loved sports, an avid tennis and softball player. A leader in stock car racing, one of the first ladies to compete at Summerville Speedway. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church of Summerville. Survivors include her husband and her brother Dennis (Peter Rabbit) Grooms; nephews Stephen, Taylor and Niece Becky Grooms. She was predeceased by her twin brother Johnny W. Grooms Jr., her Nephew Daniel Grooms. We love you, and miss you. You will always be alive in our hearts. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, Summerville, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019