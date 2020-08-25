Joan Shine Jones SACRAMENTO, CA - Joan Shine Jones was a longtime resident of Sacramento, CA leaving her beloved husband of 63 years William "Rocky" Jones, three children; Sharon, George, Carla, three grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her father Joseph Shine, Sr., Mother Ida Shine and brother Joseph "JD" Shine, Jr. She is a native Charlestonian and a graduate of Burke High School, Class of 1955. Interment was held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to The Jones family at 2114 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
