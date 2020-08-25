1/1
Joan (Shine) Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Shine Jones SACRAMENTO, CA - Joan Shine Jones was a longtime resident of Sacramento, CA leaving her beloved husband of 63 years William "Rocky" Jones, three children; Sharon, George, Carla, three grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her father Joseph Shine, Sr., Mother Ida Shine and brother Joseph "JD" Shine, Jr. She is a native Charlestonian and a graduate of Burke High School, Class of 1955. Interment was held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to The Jones family at 2114 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved