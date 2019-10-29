|
Joan L. Lugo Summerville - Joan L. Lugo, age 88, of Summerville, SC; wife of the late Philip D. Lugo, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 24, 2019. Born on June 11, 1931 on Long Island, NY, she was the youngest daughter of the late Steven and Elizabeth Butka. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and though she spent most of her life in New York and New Jersey, Charleston was considered home. Joan and her late husband Philip moved to the Charleston area in 2000 to be closer to her grandchildren. She had a real love for animals, particularly dogs and cats. She was a devoted member of several non-profit organizations and helped raise money and awareness to help with dogs and cats health and finding loving homes. One of Joan's proudest moments was when she was 19 years old, she sang first soprano for a highly esteemed vocal group at Radio City Music Hall. Joan is survived by her oldest son Philip Lugo (Charleston, SC), youngest son David Lugo (Mount Pleasant), and two grandchildren Ashley Lugo and Anthony Lugo (both of Mount Pleasant). All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan`s memory may be sent directly to www.charlestonanimalsociety.org/donate or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019