In Loving Memory Of JOAN L. WENTZEL April 2, 1943 ~ August 31, 2011 Eight years ago your Lord and Savior called you home. I lost my soul mate, my best friend with the most beautiful eyes and fabulous smile. You are and always will be my wonder wife, mother of our two sons Billy and Chad and their families. You will always be in our hearts. Sadly missed by your loving Husband, Sons, Billy, Chad, and all relatives in Charleston & Pennsylvania.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019