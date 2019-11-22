|
Joan Hoppmann Conklin, 83, widow of John M. Conklin, entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon between 4:00 and 6:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Joan was born May 2, 1936, in Charleston, SC a daughter of John A Hoppmann, Sr. and Lucile Hall Hoppmann. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Bishop England High School. Joan was a long-time Sunday school teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and worked at Physicians Answering Service, the American Red Cross, Roper Hospital and WCSC TV. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. "Red" Conklin and her brother, John A. Hoppmann. Joan is survived by her son, John M. Conklin II and his wife, Lynn as well as her daughter, Janet C. Walsh and her husband, Bill and two grandchildren, Frank and Amy Walsh. She is also survived by two sisters, Carmel Walker and Margaret Seabrook. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 or to Hospice of Charleston,4975 Lacross Rd, Suite 200North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019