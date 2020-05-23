Joan Marie Hogan
1935 - 2020
Joan Marie Hogan Charleston - Joan Marie Hogan, wife of Michael Francis Hogan, entered into eternal rest on May 22, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 between 12:00 PM and 1:45 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Joan Marie Hogan was born on October 5, 1935 on Queen Street in Downtown Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Charles Howard Cook and Marie Gallie Cook. She grew up in a loving family with four brothers and one sister. She met her husband, Mike Hogan, while he was working at the Fire Department stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Joan Marie lived behind the fire station and Mike became known as "stonewall" because he was constantly by the wall talking to Joan Marie. They fell in love and were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Anson St. Mike and Joan created a beautiful life together and had four children, Mike, Pat, Karen, and Timmy, around whom their lives revolved. They were happily married for 59 years and cherished the life they built together. Joan enjoyed being a homemaker, and no Christmas was complete without "Mama's" oyster dressing and mac and cheese. She loved Christmas time and family gatherings filled with love, laughter and shared memories. Being a true Charlestonian, she also loved the beach and any and all seafood. Above all else, she enjoyed being a "Mama" and watching her children and grandchildren grow up. She was a strong and wonderful matriarch that her family greatly respected and loved deeply. Joan's family will cherish and hold on to the unforgettable memories and love that she gave them. Joan Marie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Michael Francis Hogan; three sons: Michael Hogan (Karen), Patrick Hogan (Gail), Timothy Hogan; and one daughter, Karen Burn (Paul); six grandchildren: Alan Hogan (Amanda), Matthew Glover (Katie), Matthew Hogan (Jang), Nicholas Glover, Katelyn Gamble (Ryan), and Shawn Hogan (Amanda); one sister, Laura Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
May 23, 2020
I love you and miss you dearly. You were like a Best friend,always joking. Auntie I know you're up there with Daddy now.
Maria Ramos
Family
May 22, 2020
Such a wonderful lady. We are praying for the family.
Joel and Sandra Ivey
Friend
