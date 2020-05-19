JoAnn Cline Pelham CHARLESTON - JoAnn Cline Pelham, 78, died peacefully May 16 with her family at her home in West Ashley. JoAnn was born July 28, 1941 in South Pittsburg, TN the daughter of the late Christine and Major Cline. She attended business school in Chattanooga, TN then took a position at the South Pittsburg Hospital. After her marriage to Jimmy Ray Pelham in 1962 the couple moved to Charleston where she worked as the office manager at Anson Construction for a number of years and then returned to Tennessee to work for the US Stove Company. Jimmy and JoAnn moved back to Charleston where Jimmy became partner and founded a successful roofing company, Coastal Roofing, where she became the office manager until her retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and never missed one of her children's or grand children's home games. She was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan and especially liked Volunteer Football and Women's Basketball. JoAnn was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, she loved to read, and had pets, and always had a dog or cat, usually both in her home. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rose Cline Castle of South Pittsburg, TN. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Jimmy Pelham, and 2 children Lisa Kuisel (Wade) of Mt. Pleasant, and Jim Pelham (Tonya) of Goose Creek, and her 6 grandchildren Chloe Pelham, Bryson Pelham, and Jameson Pelham of Goose Creek, and Thomas Kuisel of Minneapolis, MN, John Kuisel and Katherine Kuisel of Mt. Pleasant. JoAnn is also survived by her nieces Cynthia Castle and Holly Castle, of South Pittsburg, TN. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements in care of Charleston Cremation Center And Funeral Home and a memorial message may be written to the family by visiting charlestoncremationcenter.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.