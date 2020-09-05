JoAnn Howell McInnis Charleston - JoAnn Howell McInnis, 72, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Howell and Elizabeth Brunson Howell and her sister, Mary Catherine Carmen. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Andrew Howell; her only daughter, Mindy McInnis Adams and husband Raymond Adams; grandchildren, Langley Sasser, Ethan Adams, Keith Adams, her beloved dogs, Tootsie and Molly and a multitude of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 N. Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Per social distancing guidelines, masks are required at the cemetery. A celebration of life and lunch will follow at the home of her daughter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
