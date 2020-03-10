|
|
Joann Lucille Walker Johns Island - Joann Lucille Walker, 84, of Johns Island, wife of Donald Lee Walker, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her daughter's house. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org. Joann was born on March 19, 1935 in Michigan, daughter of the late Leroy and Irene Emmons. She loved animals, especially horses, and enjoyed painting, sewing, and camping. Survivors in addition to her husband Donald of 68 years are: five daughters: Susan Pleasant (Michael) of Summerville, Donna Owens of Goose Creek, Gerri Drawdy of Goose Creek, Cynthia Matthews (Timmy) of NC, and Tabatha Turner (Paul) of Alabama; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Maxine Houtenling of Michigan. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two children: Brenda Painter and Donald Lee Walker; and grandson, Donald H. Partin. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020