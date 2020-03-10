Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Lucille Walker


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Lucille Walker Obituary
Joann Lucille Walker Johns Island - Joann Lucille Walker, 84, of Johns Island, wife of Donald Lee Walker, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her daughter's house. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org. Joann was born on March 19, 1935 in Michigan, daughter of the late Leroy and Irene Emmons. She loved animals, especially horses, and enjoyed painting, sewing, and camping. Survivors in addition to her husband Donald of 68 years are: five daughters: Susan Pleasant (Michael) of Summerville, Donna Owens of Goose Creek, Gerri Drawdy of Goose Creek, Cynthia Matthews (Timmy) of NC, and Tabatha Turner (Paul) of Alabama; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Maxine Houtenling of Michigan. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two children: Brenda Painter and Donald Lee Walker; and grandson, Donald H. Partin. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now