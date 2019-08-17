Joann Munn Douglas Mt. Pleasant - With her three daughters by her side, Joann Munn Douglas, 86, formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest August 1, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at eleven o'clock in the morning. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at Wilson Cemetery, Doar Road, Awendaw, SC 29429. She is survived by three daughters, leGay (Tim) Carter of Melbourne, FL, Kim (Karl) Troy of Charleston, SC and Pam (Bryan) Campbell of Cumming, GA, nine grandchildren, Danielle (Sean) Glassberg of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Bradley (Melissa) Cole of Hanahan, SC, Jim Owens, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Ryan Owens of Melbourne, FL, Michael (Brianna) Troy of Ladson, SC, Cory Campbell of Cumming, GA, Sean Troy of Charleston, SC, Reid Campbell of Cumming, GA and Abby Troy of Charleston, SC, eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Sue Munn (daughters Amanda Stephens and Angela Munn) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, F. Gordon Munn and Agnes M. Munn and two brothers, Freddie G. Munn, Jr. and D. Wayne Munn. Flowers may be sent to J. Henry Stuhr of Mt. Pleasant, SC 843-881-9293, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019