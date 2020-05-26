JoAnn P. Smith CADES, SC - Jo Ann P. Smith, 90, wife of Francis B. "Smitty" Smith, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Smith was born December 18, 1929 in Williamsburg County, daughter of the late Walter David Phillips and Sadie Mae Dennis Phillips. She was a graduate of Hebron High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. Smith was one of the oldest members of Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed shopping and traveling. She was first married to the late David Cole and then to the late Erskine Griggs. Surviving are her husband, Francis B. "Smitty" Smith of Cades; daughters, Gwen C. Parker of Lake City, Judi C. Brown of Myrtle Beach and Joan C. Campbell of Florence; son, David Cole of Carolina Beach, NC; grandchildren, Shane, Billy & Jennifer Satterfield, Stacey Parker, Betsy Sellers, Stephanie McFadden, Tiffanie Edge, Steven Campbell, Tommy, Devin and Dylan Cole; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Phillips; stepdaughter, Reba (Jimmy) Nickell; four step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her daughters, Mary C. Satterfield and Linda C. Mitchell; grandsons, Mart Vernon Parker and Billy Seager; sister, Willie Mae Parnell and stepdaughter, Penny McLees. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church, 608 South Ronald McNair Blvd, Lake City SC 29560 Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.