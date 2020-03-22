Home

JoAnn Stokes-Smith Charleston - JoAnn Stokes-Smith (Mary JoAnn Stokes), 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Isaac David Smith, Jr., a resident of Harmony at West Ashley Assisted Living facility, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. She succumbed to SARS-CoV-2, a pandemic coronavirus and condition referred to as COVID-19 by the World Health Organization. She was placed in isolation during her final days. Due to social distancing recommendations by authorities, a memorial service has been deferred. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. JoAnn was born January 29, 1933 in Sumter County, SC, daughter of the late Henry Carison Stokes and Carrie Lou Elizabeth Westbury. She was a Nurse Practitioner, having worked at the Charleston County Health Department, SC Department of Juvenile Services, and MUSC for over 30 years. She received her nursing degree from Columbia School of Nursing in 1955 and many years later received her BS in Nursing from Columbia College. She is survived by her two sons, Donald "Don" Stokes Kilpatrick, MD (Carol) of James Island, SC and William "Bill" James Kilpatrick (Sarah) of Summerville, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany Kilpatrick Epting (JP), Christopher Kilpatrick, Austin Kilpatrick, Emily Hairfield (Benjy), and Ashley Strange (Paul) and great- grandchildren, Taylor Katherine Strange, Hudson Lane Strange, and McKenna Grace Hairfield. JoAnn loved to travel and covered much of the globe. She was "JoJo" to her family and will be remembered for her wry sense of humor, her fervor for Women's rights, and her devotion to environmental issues. She also loved gardening and was especially fond of hummingbirds, the pictures of which decorated her home. For many years, she attended the Unitarian Church in Charleston, where she served in various capacities. A special thanks to the heroic staff at Roper and Saint Francis Hospitals for their outstanding and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the ETV Endowment. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
