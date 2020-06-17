JoAnn T. Bolchoz Charleston - JoAnn T. Bolchoz, 72, of Charleston, SC, wife to Joseph E Bolchoz, Jr. of over 50 years, entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2020, in the arms of her loving husband. Born on January 3, 1948 in Florence, SC, JoAnn was a daughter of the late Jessie Jackson Thornhill and Alice Seegars Thornhill. JoAnn will be remembered first as a loving and kind person by all who knew her. She took great joy in taking care of her loving husband and the many rescued dogs and cats that came into their lives over their 50 years of marriage. She had a special place in her heart for her sister-in-law, Donna and nephew Joey. JoAnn never met a person who she did not welcome as a new friend. She exhibited her love of her community in so many ways. Her service to the General Federation of Women's Clubs GFWC), her support of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Exchange Club of Charleston and other groups, speaks volumes for her love of community. These organizations reach out through fundraising activities to benefit the less fortunate. Over her years, she was an excellent leader. During her life, she worked over 36 years in an executive capacity at the Medical University of South Carolina, holding the title of Executive Director of Student Affairs. She took great care to ensure that students at the University were given the assistance they needed. She oversaw the construction of the Harper Student Center and served as its Executive Director of the facility until her retirement. Upon her retirement, the Board of Trustees honored her by Special Board Resolution for her services. Today, a plaque in the building acknowledges her contributions to that great institution. She loved community involvement, giving her time as the State President of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, with her chosen goal to assist veterans, who in their service to our country, became disabled. Her chosen endeavors were rallying state members to provide fundraising activities in support of Canines for Service. This process included funding to use rescued dogs who would be trained to assist veterans who were physically and emotionally handicapped in their daily lives. Additionally, she instituted a program to provide specially designed clothing for those who had lost limbs because of wartime injuries. Over the years, she remained active on the international level for the Federation. She was always there to help those who followed in her footsteps. She also delighted in "slingin' hamburgers and hotdogs" in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Exchange Club food both at the Coastal Carolina Fair for their fundraising activities, for those in need. She was always happy to prepare an "off menu" item for children. During her years, she became a President of the organization. As a past president she continued in service. Even with all her activities she loved "playing in her yard", where plants refused to die under her care. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital ER and the sixth floor ICU for their valiant efforts to save her life. They used every medical tool in their skilled efforts. Their kindness to Joe is beyond words. We thank the many internal medical staff, who took care of her over the years. Besides her husband, JoAnn is survived by her brother, Ray Thornhill and her sister, Ella Mae Mathis; her sister-in-law, Donna Ostrander; nephew Joey Ostrander and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. For those who wish to attend, but respect social distancing guidelines, a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 AM at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29418. In the interest of safety, the family fully understands those who are unable to attend due to the COVID-19 situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in JoAnn`s memory may be sent to Charleston Animal Society or Lowcountry Food Bank. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.