Joanna Mendrzycki Summerville - Joanna Bernaciak Mendrzycki, born December 27, 1937 in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, entered into heaven on April 15, 2020. A longtime resident of Summerville, South Carolina, she is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Josephine (Kopia) Bernaciak. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph, brothers Joseph (Pat) and John (Teresa) Bernaciak, sister Janice (Joseph) Klements, daughters Laura (David) Albert of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Michele (Robert) Stone of Plainfield, Illinois. She was a much-loved Grammy to her grandchildren Jefferson Albert, Renee and Eric Stone. Joanna always had a warm smile and friendly 'hello' for whom ever she met. Her outgoing personality and her heart of gold was the key to her large collection of friends. Joanna's smile and kindness will forever be remembered in our hearts. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2020