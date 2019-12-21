|
JoAnne Haley Penington Mt. Pleasant - JoAnne Haley Penington of Mt Pleasant passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019, following an 18 month battle with cancer. JoAnne was born in Charleston, SC, the daughter of Mary Ann Hodge Haley and Harry Anderson Haley. She grew up on her parent's farm on James Island and graduated from Murray Vocational School in Charleston. She was married to the late George Wiltshire Penington. She retired as a secretary from the Medical University of South Carolina and was a long time member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter Mary Penington Watson (Philip) of Wadmalaw Island, her brother Clarence Haley of Ravenel, stepsons Elliott B. Penington of Mount Pleasant and James G. Penington of Charleston, good friend and niece Betty McClary of Mount Pleasant, and many grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 23 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, Sullivans Island. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019