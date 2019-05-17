Joanne Skipper Roney Charleston - Joanne Skipper Roney, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Grady Glenn Roney entered into eternal rest Friday, May 17, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. Joanne was born March 27, 1932 in Kingstree, SC, daughter of the late Ralph N. Skipper and Vera Baxley Skipper. She attended Winthrop College. Joanne was an integral part of Berkeley Drugs and co-owned Rent One, working side by side with her husband of 53 years. She was known for her strong faith, having been a longtime member of Northwood Assembly and most recently at James Island Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters; Tamara Saunders of Simpsonville, SC, Dionne Lenn Roney of Charleston and Annette Drachman (Ken) of Charleston; brother, Danny Skipper of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren: Dustin Drachman (Erika), Adam Drachman, Brad Saunders (Brittany), Andrew Saunders and Katie Saunders; and nephews and nieces: David Whittington (Lisa), Beth MacNaughton (Robert), Caroline Soomsawasdi and Sam Skipper. She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Earl Roney; and son-in-law, Mark Saunders. Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC 29201. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary