Joanne Skipper Roney

Joanne Skipper Roney Obituary
Joanne Skipper Roney Charleston - The funeral service for Joanne Skipper Roney will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC 29201. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019
