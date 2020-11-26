1/1
Jodie Gayoso
Jodie Gayoso St. Petersburg, FL - ne;e Ecklund, age 53, passed away on November 24, 2020 in her St. Petersburg home surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Antonio Julio Gayoso, M.D. and two sons, Antonio Julio Gayoso, Jr., and Samuel Edward Henry Gayoso, as well as her loving mother, Mary Sue Lewis, her siblings, nieces and nephews. Her father, Joseph G. Ecklund, Jr. and stepfather, Ed Lewis, Jr. predeceased her. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Jodie was valedictorian of her class at Garrett High School and went on to attend The College of Charleston and The Medical University of South Carolina. Jodie worked as a cardiovascular perfusionist for eleven years before dedicating herself to raising two talented sons. She will be remembered fondly as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, tia, expert crafter, teacher/tutor, and resident genius. Her intelligence, kindness, wisdom and constant willingness to help will be missed greatly. A viewing will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Cathedral Church followed immediately at 11:00 a.m. by a funeral Mass. The services will be available for livestream at www.stjudesp.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Petersburg Library Administration. Please indicate "in memory of Jodie Gayoso" on the donation.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Jude Cathedral Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
