Jody Butler, Jr. WALTERBORO - Mr. Joe Benjamin Butler, Jr., known to everyone as "Jody", 44, of Walterboro, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence. Jody was born March 10, 1975, in Walterboro and was a son of Joe Benjamin Butler, Sr. and Ruth Rizer. He was a service technician for Butler LP Gas, Inc. Jody loved wood-working, NASCAR-especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and the movie "Tombstone". He also loved his Chevy truck and most of all loved working alongside his dad. Surviving are: his father, Joe Ben Butler, Sr. of Walterboro; mother, Ruth Rizer (Johnny Nettles) of Walterboro; brother, Allen Butler (Suzanne) of Walterboro; nieces and nephews, Allen "Little A" Butler, Anna Butler, Tucker Stanley and Bailee Stanley; and caregiver, Connie Hiers of Walterboro. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Gerald Butler and Ottie Lee and G.G. Rizer; and his sister, Allison Nettles Stanley. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and especially his nurse, Heather Herndon DeLong. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 am, Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019