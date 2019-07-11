Joe Anne Strong Surfside Beach, SC - Mrs. Joe Anne Beatty Strong, 88, widow of Ralph W. Strong, Sr., died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Conway. Mrs. Strong was born October 3, 1930, in Clinton, SC, a daughter of the late George Edgar and Annie Baker Beatty. She was a 1947 graduate of Kingstree High School and attended Winthrop College. Mrs. Strong was a former customer service representative at Santee Electric Co-op and worked on the 1970 US Census. She was a former member of Kingstree Presbyterian Church. Surviving Mrs. Strong is her son, R. Willard Strong, Jr., of Manning, SC. In addition to her parents and her husband Ralph, Mrs. Strong was preceded in death by her son, Edward A. Strong and her brother, George Edgar Beatty, Jr. Funeral services will be 3 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Williamsburg Funeral Home in Kingstree, SC, with burial to follow in Tisdale Cemetery. Mrs. Strong's family will receive friends at 2 PM until time for the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Tisdale Cemetery, c/o Steve Brown, 1112 Central Road, Kingstree, SC 29556. Or Agape Hospice, 3009C Church Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019