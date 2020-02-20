Home

More Obituaries for Joe Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Baker

Joe Baker Obituary
Joe Baker Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joe M. Baker and those of his siblings; George Baker, Jr., Bobby Baker, Catherine B. Mitchell and Euladene B. Robertson and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home Going Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:00 noon in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. The viewing for Mr. Baker will take place this evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
