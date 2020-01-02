|
Joe C. Boxx Charleston - Joseph Carter Boxx, 63, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The relatives and friends of Joseph C. Boxx are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Joe was born February 12, 1956 in Charleston, a son of the late Mary Elizabeth Burn and Robert R. Boxx, Jr. He was an HVAC Technician with the Medical University of SC, where he served for over 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, the Gamecocks, but most of all his friends and family. Joe is survived by his 2 children: Amanda Elizabeth Rogge (Craig), Joseph C. Boxx, Jr.; his granddaughter Annaliese Rogge; his 2 brothers: Richard Boxx (RoseAnn) and Thomas M. Boxx (Geralyn), and several nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a . Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020