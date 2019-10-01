Joe Carroll Chambers (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bettye Ann, So sorry to hear o Joe's passing. He was truly..."
    - Kathleen Appleby
  • "Dr. Chambers was one of my favorite people in DHEC. We were..."
    - Logan Merritt
  • "Bettye Anne, I'm so sorry! I hope Joe is having a cocktail..."
    - Claudia Hawkins
  • "Dr. Chambers was truly a man of great service to the..."
    - Toni Catoe
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
First (Scots) Presbyterian Church
53 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Joe Carroll Chambers Charleston - The Funeral Service for Joe Carroll Chambers, M.D. will be held in the First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Following the service, a reception will be held at The Governor Thomas Bennett House, 69 Barre Street, Charleston, , 29401. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC 29407, http://www.lungsc.org, the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, Charleston, SC, 29406, http://www.charlestonanimalsociety.org or to Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414. The family wishes to thank Robert Morris for the care and love he showed Joe and Bettye Anne, Keishie Brown for loving care given to Joe as well as the team members of Amedysis Hospice: Karly Williamson, Chaplain Galen Moyer, Katherine DuPre, Ginger Bartos and Leah Owens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.