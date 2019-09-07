Joe Collins, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joe Collins, Jr. and those of his wife, the late Marie Collins; those of his children, Joe Collins, III (Debra), Jacqueline Jones (Joseph, Jr.), Sandra Collins, Crystal Capers (Christopher), Tiffiny Collins Broughton (Daniela Neuhofer) and Jamar Rucker (Nikki); and those of his siblings, Josephine Collins and Ellen Collins are invited to attend his home going service on Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:00AM at Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mr. Collins will repose this afternoon from 2:00PM - 6:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019