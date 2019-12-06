|
In Loving Memory Of My Husband JOE FRASIER Who departed this life 20 years ago today August 3, 1924 ~ December 7, 1999 I did not know that night God was going to call you home. In life I loved you dearly. In death I do the same. It broke my heart to lose you. You didn't go all alone. A part of me went with you the night God called you home. You left me beautiful memories. Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you, you are always by my side. Our family chain is broken. Nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Sadly missed by your loving wife Josie
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019