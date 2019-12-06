Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOE FRASIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOE FRASIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOE FRASIER In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of My Husband JOE FRASIER Who departed this life 20 years ago today August 3, 1924 ~ December 7, 1999 I did not know that night God was going to call you home. In life I loved you dearly. In death I do the same. It broke my heart to lose you. You didn't go all alone. A part of me went with you the night God called you home. You left me beautiful memories. Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you, you are always by my side. Our family chain is broken. Nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Sadly missed by your loving wife Josie
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -