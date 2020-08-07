1/1
Joe Mitchum N. Charleston - Joe Adrian Mitchum, of North Charleston, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on August 6, 2020 at the age of 87. Joe is survived by his wife, Pauline; daughter, Deborah Mitchum of Denver, CO; stepchildren, Charles Perry Bishop of Taylorsville, NC and Lisa Anne Bishop of Beaufort, SC; three sisters, Mae Chandler, Elva Day, and Olive Miller, all of Moncks Corner, SC and Raymond Mitchum of Cross, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Doris (Hartley) Mitchum, his son, Timothy Mitchum and his brother, Jimmie Mitchum. Joe was born to Jim and Minnie (Marchant) Mitchum on August 29, 1932 in Black Branch. During WWII, the family moved to Charleston and Joe graduated from North Charleston High School in 1951. Soon after graduation, he joined the US Army and served as a combat soldier in the Korean Conflict. After his discharge he returned to Charleston and enrolled in the machinist apprenticeship program at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, where he worked for 38 years, retiring as general foreman in 1989. Joe married Doris Hartley in 1960 and together they had two children, Timothy and Deborah. He met Pauline Charles Bishop at Ferndale Baptist Church (now Foster Creek Baptist) and they were married there on June 29, 1991. During his retirement, Joe became an accomplished wood carver and carved many beautiful birds, fish, bears and ducks. He spent a lot of time traveling throughout the continental US, including two trips to Alaska. A Life Well Celebrated Graveside Service Sunday August 9,2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC at 3 pm. Rev. Mike Betancourt of the Foster Creek Baptist Church, Hanahan officiated Memorials may be made to Foster Creek Baptist Church, 901 Foster Creek Rd., Hanahan, SC 29410. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
