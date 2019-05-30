Joe Nathan Smith, Sr. Ladson - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mr. Joe Nathan "Iron Man" Smith, Sr. entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2019. The last religious rites for Mr. Joe Nathan Smith, Sr. will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 2:00 PM at Albert A. Glover Funeral Home Chapel 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC. Ms. Elizabeth Dixon, Ms. Joann Simmons, Ms. Betty Davis and Ms. Mary Lee request his brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Mr. Joe Nathan Smith will be held TODAY (May 31, 2019) from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019