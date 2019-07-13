In Loving Memory Of JOE NATHAN WRIGHT Sept. 24, 1940 ~ July 14, 2008 Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do, you meant so very much and always will The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain But you're forever in our hearts until we meet again Rebecca, Children, Grands and Great-Grands, Siblings and Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019