Joe Pring LeNoir N. Charleston - Joe Pring LeNoir, 79, of North Charleston, husband of Patti LeNoir, passed away on November 4, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage. Joe was born on June 24, 1940 in Williamson, WV, son of Robert Lawrence and Florence Elizabeth LeNoir. He was the founder of LeNoir Realty with over 40 years of service in the low country of South Carolina. Survivors including his wife are two sons: Joe P. LeNoir, Jr. (Carla) of Raleigh, NC and David L. LeNoir (Kimberly) of Irmo, SC; four grandchildren: Lauren LeNoir, Joe LeNoir, III, Price LeNoir, and Peyton LeNoir. He was predeceased by; one son: Bryan T. LeNoir (Wanda) of Summerville, SC. Burial services will be private. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. A very special thank you from the family is being extended to Dr. Nicholas Noblet, Dr. Brian Lingerfelt, the staff of 5 South at Roper Hospital, Roper Rehab and Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 6, 2019