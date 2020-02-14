|
Joel Dean Hobbs Charleston - Joel Dean Hobbs, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Margaret Deseree Sturkie Hobbs entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 13, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 in New Covenant Church of God, 2801 Ashley Phosphate Road, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Joel was born November 20, 1931, in Cedartown, Georgia, son of Ray Hobbs and Emma Nolen Hobbs. He was the former Pastor of West Ashley Church of God. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Deseree Hobbs of Charleston, SC; daughter, Dee Renee' Spear (Herb) of James Island, SC; two sons, Joel David Hobbs (Loretta) of Easley, SC, and Byron Stanley Hobbs of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Chavis Hobbs (Lauran), Jarrett Hobbs (Mutale) and four great-grandchildren, Chansa, Salim Joel, Kaunda and Jadyn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Church of God, 2801 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC 29418. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 15, 2020