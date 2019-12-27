|
Joesph Peele, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Joseph "Jimmy" Herbert Peele, Jr., 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Janna Pauls Peel, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 26, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 30, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Joseph "Jimmy" was born April 26, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Joseph Herbert Peele and Adele Buck Peele. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army and retired from Bank of America as an Operations Officer and Assistant Vice President. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janna; daughter, Patty Peele Bolchoz (Joey); son, Joseph "Jody" H. Peele, III (Jerianne) all of Mount Pleasant, SC; and sister, Peggy Ballentine of Columbia, SC. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Trey Bolchoz (Melia), Beth Bellebaum (Andrew) and Allie Loew (Chris) and 5 great-grandchildren, Cord Bellebaum , Charlotte Bolchoz, Fritz Bellebaum, Ford Bolchoz, and Everett Loew, all of Mount Pleasant, SC, who affectionately know him as "Da". Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019