Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Resources
More Obituaries for Joesph Peele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joesph Peele Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joesph Peele Jr. Obituary
Joesph Peele, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Joseph "Jimmy" Herbert Peele, Jr., 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Janna Pauls Peel, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 26, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 30, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Joseph "Jimmy" was born April 26, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Joseph Herbert Peele and Adele Buck Peele. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army and retired from Bank of America as an Operations Officer and Assistant Vice President. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janna; daughter, Patty Peele Bolchoz (Joey); son, Joseph "Jody" H. Peele, III (Jerianne) all of Mount Pleasant, SC; and sister, Peggy Ballentine of Columbia, SC. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Trey Bolchoz (Melia), Beth Bellebaum (Andrew) and Allie Loew (Chris) and 5 great-grandchildren, Cord Bellebaum , Charlotte Bolchoz, Fritz Bellebaum, Ford Bolchoz, and Everett Loew, all of Mount Pleasant, SC, who affectionately know him as "Da". Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joesph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -