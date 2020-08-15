1/
Joette Robinson Haven
Joette Robinson Haven SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Joette Robinson Haven, wife of the late James R. "Jim" Haven, passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at the Summerville Medical Center. She was 86. Mrs. Haven was born in Clarendon County June 4, 1934 a daughter of the late Ashby Bell Robinson and Martha DuBose Robinson. She retired from the Veteran's Affairs Office in Walterboro after many years of service as the secretary, was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children: Gerald C. Smoak Jr. (Beth), Debbie S. Williamson (Melvin), and Phyllis S. Utsey (Bud). She has six grandchildren: Gerald C. "Clay" Smoak III (Meagan), Arthur Cecil "Ceth" Utsey IV (Meagan), Lanie Utsey Crosby (Cole), Grant Arthur Williamson (Kathryn), Caleigh Smoak and Ashby Williamson. Mrs. Haven has two great-grandchildren: Gerald C. "Bo" Smoak IV and Sadie Hetrick Smoak. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Carol, Vernon, and Edwin Robinson Sr., Wylah May Buddin, Elsie Faye Guess, and Barbara Gibbons. A private family graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday August 21, 2020 at the Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home - Walterboro
117 Paul Street Historic District
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 549-5081
