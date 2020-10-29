1/1
Joey Mitchell
Joey Mitchell GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joey Mitchell will celebrate his life with a Celebration Of Life Service on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave. Maryville, Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday from 4pm-6pm. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
