Joey Mitchell GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Mr. Joey Mitchell will celebrate his life with a Celebration Of Life Service on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave. Maryville, Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday from 4pm-6pm. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Service.
