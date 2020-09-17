Johan Deas Edisto Island - Ms. Johan Deas, 71, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Residence: Edisto Island. The relatives of Ms. Johan Deas will celebrate her life at a graveside service on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at the New First Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 174. Due to COVID-19, face mask and social distancing are required. She is survived by her son, Kirk Daise of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Antawan Smith of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren, DeAndre, Serina, Kenneth, AJ, Tony, Morgan, TJ, Marcus, Macai, Makala, Gabriel, and Zyon; great-granddaughter, Lily; siblings, James L. Daise (Mary), Isaiah Daise, Doreine Lane, and Thaddeus Daise (Elizabeth); brother-in-law, Rev. Albert "Chick" Morrison; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is a retired Bell South Advertising and Publishing employee. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
. Funeral arrangements by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
