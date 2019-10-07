Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna Neltje "Femmy" Krasny. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Johanna "Femmy" Neltje Krasny Summerville - Johanna "Femmy" Neltje (Sumolang) Krasny, our dearest wife, mother, and Oma, joined her parents, brother, and nephews in the gates of Heaven on October 6, 2019. Born on February 12, 1955 to Fritz and Laurina Sumolang, Femmy was raised in Jakarta, Indonesia. Her childhood was filled with adventure and privilege as she traveled and explored the country's islands with her three sisters, brother, mother, and Army General father. Upon graduating college with a Tourism and Hospitality degree, she embarked upon a career as a travel agent. Femmy, as she was lovingly called by her family, met the love her her life and soulmate, Joseph, when work brought him to Indonesia. After marrying in front of her family and their friends in Jakarta and living a short time in Cilegon, Femmy and Joe relocated back to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to start their family. While living in Pittsburgh, the couple was blessed with a daughter and later a son, during a stint in Bismarck, North Dakota. Ultimately settling in Summerville, South Carolina, Johanna devoted her life to her children. She never missed a chance to play, go on an adventure, or pack a lunch with a special sticker and note from mom. Throughout her kids' childhood, she could be found working at their schools or supporting them at piano recitals, art shows, and countless sports competitions. The family's fondest memories are of traveling the United States for golf and hockey tournaments. Johanna never missed a match or game and although she could rarely tell you the exact score, she could always relay a competitor's life story or deliver the perfect pinecone. Femmy's love for her husband was evident to all who surrounded them during their 40 years of marriage. Her pride in his genius and everyday acts of love and care left no doubt that he was her world. In recent years, with their children grown, they had the chance to get back to their roots and begin traveling the globe again. Their genuine love and friendship will remain the perfect example of marriage for their children. Among those lucky enough to have known Johanna, perhaps the luckiest are those who know her as Oma. Her grandchildren became her world as soon as the oldest was born. She willingly provided unending childcare and babysitting, although those words don't seem appropriate enough for trips to the park, story time visits, aquarium adventures, sleepovers, home cooked meals, specially baked treats, and shopping trips to the ever-popular, for kids six and under, Dollar Tree. Her love for her four grandchildren knew no bounds and their little hearts were fortunate enough to feel it everyday. Johanna made friends easily, loved to joke, and was fiercely loyal and protective of those she loved. She was a devout Catholic who instilled strong values and beliefs in her family. The void of her loss will be impossible to fill but her family is comforted in knowing she is with us and we will reunite together again one day. Johanna is survived by her husband Joseph Krasny, daughter, Jessica Williams (Sean), son, Andrew Krasny (Jessica), sister, Nicole Sumolang, sister, Jane Sumolang, sister, Joan Sumolang, grandchildren, Lucie Krasny, Nora Krasny, Eva Williams, and Callan Williams, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Laurina Sumolang, father, Fritz Sumolang, brother, Sam Sumolang, and three nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home with Funeral Mass taking place at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 o'clock followed by a Rite of Committal with Final Commendation at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in West Ashley. Flowers will be accepted. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019

