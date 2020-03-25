Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
John A. Kerlin Sr.

John A. Kerlin Sr. Obituary
John A. Kerlin, Sr. Summerville - John Alexander Kerlin, Sr., age 89, of Summerville, SC, widower of Suzanne Reinhardt Kerlin, died Monday, March 23, 2020. Mr. Kerlin was born June 30, 1930 in Winterville, GA, a son of the late John Harrison Kerlin and Annie Laura Broach Kerlin. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. Now retired, his primary business career was with Equifax. Mr. Kerlin was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church and the American Legion. Survivors include his son, John Alexander Kerlin, Jr. and wife Colleen of Cumming, GA; his daughter, Katherine Kerlin Barham of Cary, NC; his six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Suzanne Kerlin, his two brothers, Broach and Ben Kerlin, and his parents. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave, Summerville, SC 29483 or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3433, 10154 Bellwright Rd, Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020
