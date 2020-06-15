Lt.COL. John A. Means
Lt.COL. John A. Means US Airforce (Ret.) Summerville - Family and friends are invited to attend Mr. Means' visitation from 2 to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
