John Abbott Harken CHARLESTON - John Abbott Harken peacefully fell asleep in death June 20, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born 12/12/1940 in Charleston and is predeceased by parents, John Henry Harken 5/8/2001 and Virginia Merle Boles Harken (12/15/2016). He leaves behind his daughter Kathleen H. Copp (Chris); granddaughter, McKenzie R. Copp; brother, Donnie Harken and his main caregiver and nephew, Allen Harken. John Abbott lived his life on his own terms, not often understood by many, but understood by him. He graduated from James Island High School in 1958 and attended USC. He retired from Exxon.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019